Anna R. Vilkaitis, born May 11, 1932, to Joseph and Mary Vilkaitis in Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019 at age 86.
Anna was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Mary, Agnes and Helen; and brothers, John and Paul. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was named valedictorian of her Avon Park High School graduating class and then received her baccalaureate degree in microbiology from the University of Florida. She enjoyed a long career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture specializing in food quality and safety. Anna enjoyed duplicate and contract bridge, traveling to Europe, Asia, Africa and throughout the United States, and her beloved Florida Gators.
She served as president of the Agnes Scott Foundation for a number of years. The Vilkaitis family was among the original founders of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
