Anne D. Bond
Anne Dozier Bond, 90, passed away on April 19, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on May 16, 1928 in Zebulon, North Carolina to Cader and Snowie Dozier.
Anne was predeceased by her husband, Rex, and son, Bill. She is survived by son, Steve (Paula) of Sebring, Florida; grandsons, John (Cassie) of Sebring, Florida and Grady (Lisa) of Danville, California; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Allison, Katherine and William.
She is also survived by sister, Bette Witcher, and nieces, Vicki Humphries and Cindy Harrison, all of Virginia; as well as many, many dear friends.
Anne moved with her family to Sebring in 1962. Anne and Jane Sherwood opened the first travel agency in Highlands County in 1970, Ridge Travel Agency. Anne later went into the real estate and property management business as owner of Ridge Real Estate Resort Management Corp. until her retirement in 2007.
Anne was active in various organizations, including past president of the Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club and a member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
