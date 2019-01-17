Annie Pearl Lee Crocker, 97, received her angel wings on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Annie was born on Feb. 28, 1921 in Coffee County, Alabama to Lugene and Holly Morgan. Annie was of Baptist faith and a homemaker.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Doris Peters (William) of Cochran, Georgia; sons, Lloyd Lee (Valerie) of Avon Park, Florida and Johnny Lee (Betty Anne) of Avon Park, Florida; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Lee of Sebring, Florida; sister, Louise Moon of Dothan, Alabama and Ruby Weed of Mobile, Alabama; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Crocker and sons, Bill E. Lee and Ricky Lee.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
