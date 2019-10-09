Annie R. Howard
Family and friends are celebrating the life of Annie Ruth Parker Howard, 90, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lake Placid, Florida.
Born Jan. 31, 1929, in Hilolo, Florida, Annie Ruth was a long-time resident of LaBelle, Florida, where she was a Hendry County school teacher for 35 years.
Annie Ruth was a graduate of LaBelle High School and Florida State University. She enjoyed concert bands as well as gospel music, supporting youth programs, fresh Florida seafood, attending festivals and cultural events, traveling with family, spending summers on Lake June, bringing together friends and church members for cookouts, playing card games and opening her home to friends and family.
She enjoyed telling and sharing stories about family and old Florida, having lived in Everglades City, Naples, Fort Myers, LaBelle, Alva, Lakeland, Tallahassee and Lake Placid.
Annie Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter Robert Howard Sr. of LaBelle. She will be fondly remembered by her children, Judy Stockman (Dave), Walter Robert “Bob” Howard Jr. (Carol) and Kim Dykes (Mike); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Horace T. “Bud” Parker Jr. (Joanne) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Annie Ruth’s celebration will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of LaBelle. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle. Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of LaBelle Fidelis Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle.
