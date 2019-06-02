Arthur H. Miller
Arthur H. Miller Sr., 87, of Lake Placid, Florida peacefully left us to be with his beautiful wife, Sydney, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Art was born in Goshen, New York on Dec. 30, 1931 and lived in that area for most of his life.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and belonged to several groups, the Lucky 7’s and the Trotters to name a couple. Art retired from the New York State Electric & Gas Company.
Art moved to Lake Placid, Florida where he spent most of his time at the ball fields, whether it was him playing in the Senior Softball Leagues or attending one of his grandchildren’s many games. He also enjoyed playing tennis and was a member of the HCTA.
Art is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Sydney Anne (Burr); his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Art Jr. (Terri), Heather Carr (Steve), Tom (Noelle) and Felix (Cookie); his grandchildren, Brody, Tyler, Debi, Rachel, Alex, David, Nick and Faith; and his great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved and was so proud of.
He is also survived by a brother, Glen (Nancy), and two sisters, Marilyn and Florence.
A memorial service and visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Team at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.