Arthur R. Winegard, Jr.
Arthur Randolph “Buddy” Winegard Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida.
He was born Aug. 18, 1950 in Avon Park, Florida to Arthur Randolph and Ina Pauline (Patterson) Winegard, Sr. Buddy had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County, was an EMT and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his mother, Ina Winegard; son, Brian Zorn; daughters, Kimberly Frazier and Kelli Winegard; brothers, Steve Winegard and Asa Winegard; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Randolph Winegard Sr.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The family will be gathering at the home of Chet and Julie Bennett.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
