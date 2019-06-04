Aurore Boisclair

Aurore (Gagne) Boisclair passed away on Thurday, May 30, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.

She was born on May 3, 1932 in Biddeford, Maine. The daughter of Lillian (Gouin) Gagne and Lorenzo Gagne, Aurore resided in Biddeford, Maine; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Riviera Beach, Florida and at the end of her life Sebring, Florida.

Aurore was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norman, of 57 years.

Prior to her retirement, Aurore worked at the Continental Shoe and Data General in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Aurore was an incredible cook and loved and doted on her family, friends and her pets. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed her trips to Seminole Brighton Casino. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park, Florida.

Aurore is survived by her daughter, Lillian Mountain (Dennis); her son, Donald Boisclair (Kathleen); her grandchildren, Amy Lemonis (Chris), Brian Mountain (Stacy), Megan Easley (Rob), David Boisclair and Andrew Boisclair (Erica). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Khloe Lemonis, and Emily and Julia Mountain.

Aurore will be sorely missed by all of her friends and family. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.

