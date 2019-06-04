Aurore Boisclair
Aurore (Gagne) Boisclair passed away on Thurday, May 30, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on May 3, 1932 in Biddeford, Maine. The daughter of Lillian (Gouin) Gagne and Lorenzo Gagne, Aurore resided in Biddeford, Maine; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Riviera Beach, Florida and at the end of her life Sebring, Florida.
Aurore was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman, of 57 years.
Prior to her retirement, Aurore worked at the Continental Shoe and Data General in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Aurore was an incredible cook and loved and doted on her family, friends and her pets. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed her trips to Seminole Brighton Casino. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Aurore is survived by her daughter, Lillian Mountain (Dennis); her son, Donald Boisclair (Kathleen); her grandchildren, Amy Lemonis (Chris), Brian Mountain (Stacy), Megan Easley (Rob), David Boisclair and Andrew Boisclair (Erica). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Khloe Lemonis, and Emily and Julia Mountain.
Aurore will be sorely missed by all of her friends and family. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.