Barbara J. Donna
Barbara (Bobbi) Jane Donna was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 11, 1932. She went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019.
Bobbi worked in banking for many years in Miami and in the Florida Keys. She moved to Sebring in 1988. As a younger woman, Bobbi was active in many sports including horseback riding, baseball, horseshoes and even played Jai-Alai. She loved animals and helped out at the Humane Society for a while and delivered meals for Nu Hope.
As she grew older, she settled down to less strenuous things. She could shoot a mean game of pool, enjoyed playing cards, a trip to the casino now and then, and travel. She was a good friend and will be missed a lot.
I had a friend for many years, Bobbi was her name. She passed away, one day in May. Now things are not the same. I miss her so, but she had to go, to be with the Lord, you see. Now she is there, she’s in His care. As it is meant to be.
(Her friend — Boots)
