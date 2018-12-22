Barbara J. Fowler
Barbara Jane Fowler, 79, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Dec. 21, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Barbara was born to William Patterson and Martha Cotter Patterson in Harrisburg Illinois. Moving to Avon Park, Florida in 2000 from Illinois where she was a banker, Barbara was of Pentecostal faith, a woman who deeply loved her family, attending church, cooking, traveling, playing card games and loved her dog Sophie.
Barbara will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Barbara is survived by her grandson, Jesse Fowler of Avon Park, Florida; daughter-in-Law, Dawn M. Myers of Avon Park, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Gillian Eden Simmons, Gracie Jane Fowler, Jaqulin Ann Fowler, Noah Stillman and Landon Stillman. Barbara was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Jack; children, Billy Fowler and Terri Fowler; and grandson, Brandon Fowler.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
