Barbara J. Franklin
Barbara J. Franklin, 72, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Friday morning, Oct. 4, 2019 at her home.
Born in Norwich, New York to Delbert and Grace (Stevens) Dunham, she had lived in this area for 42 years having lived a short time in Tampa. She attended Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and crocheting quilts for her grandchildren and the hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Franklin; six children, Richard Wayne (Donna) Franklin Jr. of Tampa, Laura Franklin of Brandon, Robert Franklin of Sebring, Monica (Stan) Epling of Sebring, Vicky (Barry) Setters of Avon Park and James (Heather) Franklin of Columbia, South Carolina; 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Fountain Funeral Home with Rev. George Hall officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
