Barbara L. Barnes
Barbara L. Barnes, 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away on June 4, 2019 from Alzheimer’s, the only obstacle she could not overcome.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Doug Barnes; one son, Douglas Barnes of Sebring; one daughter, Catherine Weech (Rob) of Lake Worth, Florida; and granddaughters, Madison Weech and Kennedy Weech of Lake Worth, Florida.
At her request there will be no services. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.