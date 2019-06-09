Barbara L. Barnes

Barbara L. Barnes, 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away on June 4, 2019 from Alzheimer’s, the only obstacle she could not overcome.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Doug Barnes; one son, Douglas Barnes of Sebring; one daughter, Catherine Weech (Rob) of Lake Worth, Florida; and granddaughters, Madison Weech and Kennedy Weech of Lake Worth, Florida.

At her request there will be no services. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.

