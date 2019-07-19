Barbara M. Hansen
Barbara Marie Hansen of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Monday morning, July 15, 2019.
Barbara was a native of Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Barbara (Sleider) and Alphonse Schiessl. She was born July 29, 1931 in Milwaukee. Barbara was an executive secretary for many years before moving on to the hospitality management industry.
Barbara has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 17 years and was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lake Placid Woman’s Club, Lake Placid Elks and the Book Club. She had a very keen eye and love for religious icons. Barbara was very active in the Tomoka Heights community.
Barbara was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Lee Hansen in 2017, and is survived by her children, Robin Hunter (Michael) and James Hansen (Anna); grandchildren, Sarah Gilling, Christopher Trace (Angie); great-grandchildren, Connor, Haley, Mikko, Brayden, Rylan and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.