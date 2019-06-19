Barbara Marble
Barbara Marble, 75, of Avon Park, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Morristown, New Jersey on June 12, 1944 and lived here most of her life coming from Miami.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Phyllis Coombs, and her loving husband, Lloyd “Shorty” Marble.
She is survived by son, Joseph Marble, of Avon Park; daughters, Dawn Brady (Charles Donham), of Brandon, and Tami Bates (Donald Bates), of Enterprise; her brother, Joseph Coombs (Ann), of North Carolina, and a sister, Roseanne Molina, of Guatemala; she is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
