Barbery Gregory-Thompson
Barbery Gregory-Thompson, 75, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1943 in Okeechobee, Florida to Harris and Rose Ada (Prescott) Thomas.
She worked in retail, was of Baptist Faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1999, coming from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Keith Gregory (Bernardita Barahona) of Sunrise, Florida; granddaughter, Bianca Mercado (Evan Gam); brother, James “Buddy” Thomas (Gail) of Okeechobee, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and best friend, June Wiggington (Lonnie Youngblood) of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gregory on May 24, 1999.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Bougainvillea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cornerstone Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
