Barnell Clifton
Barnell Clifton, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving family. He was born in Sylvania, Georgia on Feb. 27, 1932, the son of Lona (Morris) Clifton and Pickens Oliver Clifton.
Barnell came to Lake Placid in 1949 and went to work in the citrus groves and at Joe Bower’s grocery store. He farmed 7.5 acres of caladiums and owned and operated an automotive repair shop for many years, which included semi truck and diesel engine repair. Barnell attended Placid Temple Church of God. He was a member of the Lake Placid Lions Club and enjoyed fishing.
Barnell is survived by his children, Rodney, Deborah Zusek (Gene) and Jearldeen, who was so instrumental in the care of Barnell; siblings, Preston, Benny Earl, Jerry Freeman, Lenora Crawford, Linda McKinney and Gloria Page; grandchildren, Christy and Nicole, and he was blessed with three great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home from 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
