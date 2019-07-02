Beatrice Yolman
Beatrice (Bea) Yolman, 91, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born to Charles and Anna Ackerson on Jan. 3, 1928 in Suffern, New York.
Bea worked for the New Jersey Bell as a telephone operator before marrying John Yolman on Jan. 17, 1948.
Bea and John moved to South Florida in the late 1950s with their two sons and then welcomed a daughter in the 1960s. They moved to Sebring in 1975 where John continued his life-long profession as residential contractor.
Bea is survived by her sons, J. Kenneth Yolman of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands and Richard (Peggy) Yolman of Lincoln, Vermont; and daughter, Robin (Dallas) Nichols of Sebring.
She was deeply loved by her grandchildren, Derek Yolman, Jonah Yolman, Alexandra (Scott) Huff, Cassandra (Rob) McDowell, Bramdon (Emily) Nichols, Alycia Yolman, Dexter Nichols and five great-grandchildren.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, John Yolman, and her granddaughter, Hayley Yolman.
A graveside service for family will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Arrangement by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
