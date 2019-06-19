Benny J. Carden
Benny Joe Carden, 80, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Dec. 28, 1938 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles F. and Velma (Crumpley) Carden.
He had been a resident since 1992 coming from Lakeland, Florida and attended Grace Bible Church. Benny loved fishing, music, playing guitar and playing and singing at church. He enjoyed his granddaughter Aubrey who was the light of his life.
Benny is survived by his long-time friend, Patricia Carden of Lakeland, Florida; daughter, Suzanne Lee Williams (Brett Michael) of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughter, Aubrey Heather Williams; niece, Ann Carden Clanton (Hubert) of Tampa, Florida; nephew, Robert Daniel Carden Jr. (Diane) of Atlanta, Georgia; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; four great-great nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Daniel Carden Sr.; sister-in-law, Sue Carden; and niece, Lisa Carden Hire.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation, 3011 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, Florida 33870 in Benny Carden’s name or to Vitas Hospice, 6850 New Tampa Hwy, Ste 600, Lakeland, Florida 33815.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
