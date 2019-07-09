Bernard F. Hogan

Bernard F. Hogan “Bernie”, 64, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Scott Funeral Home, 863-465-4134, scottfuneralservices.com.

