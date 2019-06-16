Bernard Francis Hogan, Jr.
Bernard Francis Hogan Jr. “Bernie”, 64, of Lake Placid went home to be with his Lord on Saturday evening June 8, 2019. Bernie was the son of Dorothy (Robertson) and the late Bernard Hogan Sr. He was born on Aug. 13, 1954 in Medford, Massachusetts.
Bernie has been a resident of Highlands County for most of his life moving here from Massachusetts in his early teens. He was a graduate of Lake Placid Senior High Class of 1972 and then went to work as a lineman with Glades Electric until his retirement.
Bernie was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid Moose Lodge, American Legion Placid Post 25 and past member of the Lake Placid Jaycee’s.
He believed in supporting his community and was a volunteer firefighter with the Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Rescue Department. Bernie enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, cooking on the grill and loved to be with his family and friends.
Bernie is survived by the love of his life of 37 years, Donna; son, Brett and mother, Dorothy Hogan.
A service to celebrate Bernie’s life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
