Bert J. Harris Jr.
Bert Jerome Harris Jr., (1919-2019), former member of the Florida House of Representativesm passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 99 years old.
Bert leaves his wife of 73 years, Elna; son, Bert J. Harris III (Lisa); daughter, Susan Harris Bruener (Peter); granddaughters, Amy Weaver Setzer, Christine Weaver May, and Katherine Elizabeth Harris; seven nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Hunt.
Born Dec. 9, 1919, in Warwick, Georgia, Bert was a member of the Greatest Generation. He was a child of the Great Depression, a graduate of the University of Florida, an Army Air Corp veteran of World War II, a director of the Highlands County Extension Service and a member of the Florida House of Representatives (1982-1996).
His life was one of service to his country, state and nation. He was a staunch supporter of the property rights. The Legislature passed with only one dissenting vote and Governor Childs signed into law the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act in 1995.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 and a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
