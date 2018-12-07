Bertha “Pete” P. Sizemore, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on Oct. 12, 1930 in Nashville, Georgia to the late Herman and Bertha (Pitts) Meyer. “Pete” was a long-time resident of Avon Park and was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park. She worked as a bookkeeper for Avon Park High School for many years.
“Pete” is survived by her sons, Glenn Sizemore (Lee) and Howard Sizemore (Darlene), both of Avon Park, Florida; daughter-in-law, Nancy Sizemore of Alva, Florida; sister, Hermie Harvey (Bennie) of Middleburg, Florida; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Sizemore, and son, Robert Sizemore.
“Pete” will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. The family would like to express their thanks to Krystal Mullis, who was mama’s caregiver, chauffer, fishing partner, shell collector, but most of all her friend and sidekick for years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MD Anderson CTCL Research Fund, Memory of Robert S. Sizemore, Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486; mdanderson.com/gifts.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
