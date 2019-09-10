Bettie L. Plumb
Bettie Lou Plumb, 93, passed away here in Fresno, California on Friday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Bettie was born to Bernard and Martha Basch on May 3, 1926 near Detroit, Michigan and was later adopted by her maternal grandparents Henry and Bertha Cork.
Bettie and Dick Plumb moved from Traverse City, Michigan to Punta Gorda, Florida in the mid 1990s and enjoyed Florida so much that they built a house in Sebring and moved in around 2000. Bettie remained living in the Sebring area after her husband passed away and lived there until her son moved her out to Fresno, California following Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in 2016.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Plumb; her sons, Kenny and Ronald Plumb; her daughter, Teresa Spotts Smalley; and grandson, Rick Spotts.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Kathy) Plumb; daughter-in-law, Carol Plumb; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be scheduled in the near future to celebrate and honor the life, memory and love of Bettie Lou Plumb.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.