Betty G. Bietsch

Betty G. Bietsch, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born to the late Albert and Madeline A. (Leib) Kump in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on June 22, 1928.

Betty was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Sebring. She had been the vice president of Church Women United, the secretary of United Methodist Women, secretary of Sunshine Circle, secretary of Singles Group in Lorida, and was the adult and family coordinator of St. John’s United Methodist for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Appenzellar (Rich) of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Cindy Shuee of Sebring, Florida and Kathy Harmon (Kirk) of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. John’s United Methodist with family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

