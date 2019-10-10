Betty J. Luckenbach
Betty Joyce Luckenbach, born in Sebring, Florida on July 30, 1935, passed away at home on Oct. 3, 2019.
Her father was named Spurby Lawrence, by all accounts rather a rounder, and the type of “wild boy” girls of the time might be impressed by. After their marriage, Spurby didn’t find married life with a child to his liking. Grandma went to work in the cities, with the war coming on. Mom was left in good hands with her grandparents, Lucretia Goolsby Parnell and Walter Parnell Sr.
Mom recalled Papaw rocking her next to the fire in the old cracker home with traditional dog-trot design. Made from heart pine, it’s still standing strong. She recalled to me making biscuits standing on a fruit box and knocking moccasins off the better fishing logs down at the creek.
She met and married Alvin Henry Luckenbach after a busload of local girls was rounded up and bused out to the Avon Park Bombing Range for a dance with the young marines there.
They both said to their friends when they saw each other: “I’m gonna marry that one.”
She had two children, Mark and Cynthia Luckenbach. Mark and Porrie Luckenbach had two grandsons for her. Cynthia works as an executive assistant at Intel Corporation in California.
Betty worked 20 years for Raytheon Company, and then had a second career for another 20 years at South Florida State College as an executive secretary for the nursing department.
She loved her life and family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Rest in peace.
A service for Betty will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Crewsville Baptist Church under the direction of Pastor Tom Heath.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home.
