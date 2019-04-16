Betty J. Podmore

Betty Jean Podmore, 74, passed away on April 12, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born to the late Virgel and Gladys (Washburn) McMichael on Dec. 6, 1944 in Springfield, Kentucky.

Betty had been a resident since 1994, coming from Kentucky. She was a seamstress by trade and was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. She was known as the butterfly lady and belonged to the Women’s Club.

She is survived by her stepdaughters, Gail, Cindy and Lori; sisters, Mary Slusher and Helen McElfresh; brother, Arthur McMichael (Janet); three nephews, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Podmore.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

