Betty J. Park
Betty “Jean” Park, 94, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Park was born on Sept. 27, 1924 in Madison, Indiana to parents Mary (Marcum) and John Kirby. Mrs. Park has been a long-time resident of Lake Placid, moving here from Indiana. Mrs. Park was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, china painting and loved to be with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter and great-grandson.
Mrs. Park was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Edward Park. Mrs. Park is survived by her loving children, Judith Ann Clymer and James Edward Park (Dianne); granddaughter, Brittney Ann Conrad (Dale), and a great-grandson, Easton.
A service to celebrate Betty “Jean” Park’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Rev. Richard Norris officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
In memory of Betty “Jean” Park, the family suggests flowers or donations to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
