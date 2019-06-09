Betty L. Cooley
Betty Lenore Cooley, 94, of Sebring, Florida passed away May 18, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1925 in Spiceland, Indiana to William and Daisy (Lower) Gardner, the youngest of six children.
Mrs. Cooley retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in sales and had resided in Sebring since 2003. She was a member of Sebring Golf Club and Elks Lodge 195 in Marion, Indiana. Her hobbies were golfing, bowling and bridge.
Mrs. Cooley is survived by her loving husband, Charles F. Cooley. They were married Aug. 24, 1942 and had a long and happy marriage of 76 years. She is also survived by two sons, C. Fred Cooley Jr. (Lorene) and son, Chris; Robert E. Cooley (Linda) and son, Brett and his wife Debbie and their children Kira, Jena, Hayden and Keaton.
She is also survived by Robert and Linda’s daughter, Natalie Smith and her husband Scott, and their children, Kevin, Kyle and Katy. Also surviving are Mrs. Cooley’s nephews, James and William Gardner and their families.
A memorial service will be at held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.