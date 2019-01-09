Betty L. Hall, 89, of Sebring, Florida, died at home surrounded by family on Jan. 4, 2019. She was born in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harold and Ada Gay of Mishawaka, Indiana. Betty was led to the Lord by her mother and grew up in a nurturing Christian family.
She graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend in 1948 and later attended the Practical Bible Training School, Johnson City, New York. She served in Nigeria, Ghana, and a short term in Ethiopia under SIM. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Sebring, and a longtime member of the Conklin Center Baptist Church in Conklin, New York, where she was active in the Ladies Missionary Society and served on the missions committee.
She was a bookkeeper and office manager, skills she used extensively throughout her life. In Nigeria, she served as manager of the Igbaja Bible College Correspondence School and later as college and seminary librarian. Later, in Ghana she served in the African Challenge magazine office, and during their last term in Africa she assisted the Nigeria field treasurer at SIM headquarters in Jos, Nigeria.
In the United States, she was bookkeeper and office manager at Bethel Brethren School in Osceola, Indiana; Faith Heritage Christian School in Syracuse, New York; Beth Eden Baptist School in Denver, Colorado; Office of Continuing Education for American Nurses in Columbia, South Carolina and student financial aid officer at Davis College in Johnson City, New York.
In her retirement she continued to serve the Lord by assisting at the SIM Archives both on location and from home. She was a loving wife and mother, a wise counselor, and a great source of encouragement to family and friends. Among her many gifts was hospitality.
Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don; Dean and Lanni Hall of Hemet, California; John and Nancy DeValve, SIM in Niamey, Niger; Duane and Natalie Wilkins of Sebring, Florida; eight grandchildren, Jason Hall, Robert Hall, Nathan and Alesha Wilkins Vines, Nathan and Erika Wilkins Gould, Jeremiah and Heather Wilkins, Daniel and Kelly DeValve, Theo and Suzanne DeValve Hines, and Jake Nie Hall.
Also, two brothers and a sister-in-law, David W. and Gerri Hall of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania and Gerald O. Hall, Carthage, Texas; nine great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel G. Hall.
A memorial service will be conducted at the SIM Chapel, Sebring, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, and later at Brushville Baptist Church, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.