Betty V. Lambert

Betty Vail Lambert, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home in Lake Placid.

A lifelong resident of Highlands County, Betty attended Lake Placid schools and graduated in 1953. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion awards, among others, and at 5 feet, 12 inches tall, she was captain of the Lady Dragons basketball team.

She and her husband owned and operated Lake Placid Firestone on Interlake Boulevard for 37 years. Ms. Lambert was a Baptist by faith and was an active member of Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three sons, Zane (Kelly), Ernie (Kari) and Jimmy (Marisol); sister, Rena Anel Sides; Miles Lambert, who was very instrumental in her care over the past seven years; six grandchildren and she was blessed with four great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in her death by an infant son; parents, Walter Doyle and Betty Mae Sapp Smith; and brother, Glenn Edward Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Lake Placid. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. for viewing. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.

