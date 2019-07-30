Betty V. Lambert
Betty Vail Lambert, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home in Lake Placid.
A lifelong resident of Highlands County, Betty attended Lake Placid schools and graduated in 1953. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion awards, among others, and at 5 feet, 12 inches tall, she was captain of the Lady Dragons basketball team.
She and her husband owned and operated Lake Placid Firestone on Interlake Boulevard for 37 years. Ms. Lambert was a Baptist by faith and was an active member of Faith Baptist Church.
She is survived by her three sons, Zane (Kelly), Ernie (Kari) and Jimmy (Marisol); sister, Rena Anel Sides; Miles Lambert, who was very instrumental in her care over the past seven years; six grandchildren and she was blessed with four great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in her death by an infant son; parents, Walter Doyle and Betty Mae Sapp Smith; and brother, Glenn Edward Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Lake Placid. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. for viewing. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.