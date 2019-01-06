Beverly A. Burke passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2018.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, business owner ... those were just some of the many impactful roles that Beverly shared with the world.
Born Oct. 13, 1932 to Emma J. Koeppel and Raymond V. Thomas, she was the eldest of five children. On July 1, 1950 she married Paul M. Burke. Together, they celebrated 60 years of marriage and the birth of seven children, Michael Burke, Gary Burke (Jan), Paul Burke (Lori), John Burke (Dawn), Valerie James (Jeff), Kathleen Ripp and Mary Gerard (Dan). Beverly was also overjoyed to welcome 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bev and Paul co-founded Makerite Manufacturing in Roscoe, Illinois where they worked side by side until retirement. As snowbirds, they shared their time between Roscoe, Illinois and Lake Placid, Florida where Bev enjoyed golfing, watching the Chicago Bears, cooking for family and friends, attending the weekly meat raffle at the American Legion where she was a member of the Auxiliary, and the company of her family and her many friends.
As a devout Catholic, she was member of St. Peter’s Church in South Beloit, Illinois as well as St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
Bev was predeceased by her parents; all of her siblings; her husband, Paul and her son, Gary. The family wishes to thank Sheila Griffin and OSF Hospice, especially Michelle Craven.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 N. Blackhawk Blvd. in South Beloit, Illinois with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Burial will be in Roscoe Township Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd. in Rockton, Illinois from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. A scripture service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly’s name to the Rockton American Legion Auxiliary or your local animal shelter or food pantry.
