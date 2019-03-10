Beverly Jean Adams (Buhlman), 83, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 27, 2019 at 8:46 p.m.
Beverly was born on Jan. 4, 1936 to Edward J. and Marie M. Buhlman in West Branch, Michigan. She attended West Branch High School. Following graduation in 1954, attended Central Michigan University. Upon completion of her Teachers Certification, Beverly taught grades 1-12 at Erb School, a one room school house.
Beverly met the love of her life, Ervin Junior Adams while he was serving at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda near West Branch, Michigan and they were married on Oct. 10, 1959. Bev and Erv raised their two children Stuart (Skip) and Jodi in Minnesota and Michigan. In 1979, Beverly and Erv moved to Sebring, Florida where Bev continued teaching at Fred Wild, Avon Elementary and Sun 'N Lake Elementary.
Beverly loved working with her kindergarten students and made sure that each child felt loved and accepted. She went on to work at the District Office where her caring ways impacted children and staff county-wide.
When Beverly retired in 1998, she and Erv took advantage of their lifetime membership in the Airstream Club and traveled all over North America sharing countless adventures and fun times together. During her lifetime, Bev was an active member of the Roman Catholic Church, the Democratic Women's Club, Teachers sorority Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Beta Sigma Phi XiXi Lota Chapter Social Sorority and various educational associations.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Marie M. Buhlman; her sister, Shirley (Buhlman) Wangler; her brother, "Tot" Buhlman and beloved grandson, Chad Ervin Adams. Beverly is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ervin; son, Skip Adams; daughter, Jodi (Adams) Turner; granddaughter, Brittany Turner and McKenzie Liskey.
She is survived by family in Michigan, her brother, Jim Buhlman; Dale (Karen) Buhlman, Jack (Diane) Buhlman and sister Janet Buhlman. Additionally, Beverly's extended family of numerous nieces and nephews, which also includes a God-daughter, Catherine (Ehinger) Lenchner whom reside in Michigan.
In keeping with Beverly's wishes the services were private. Condolences to the family may be offered on the website at Scott Funeral Home, scottfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to M.S.U.D. Foundation in memory of her grandson Chad Ervin Adams.
Info: Dave Bulcher M.S.U.D. Treasure 9517 Big Bear Ave. in Powell, Ohio 43065. 740-972-5618.
