Billie Lee Briere Watkins, 71, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 30, 2018 surrounded by her family. Billie was born on June 6, 1947 in Havre, Montana to Albert D. and Lucille P. (Liberty) Briere. Billie married Robert Watkins in 1972.
Billie and Robert moved to Sebring in 1981 from Hawthorne, Nevada. Billie was an LPN for 43 years and worked at the Lake Placid Health Care for 26 years before retiring. Billie was a proud Native American of the Chippewa/Cree Tribe and graduated with her LPN from the Indian School of Nursing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Billie is survived by her husband, Robert (of 46 years); daughter, Angela Mitchell (Patrick) of Grand Haven, Michigan; sisters, Jacki Schmidt of Glendive, Montana, Pamela G. Darrah and Bridgette E. Briere, both of Chinook, Montana and JoLynn Russell of Helena, Montana; and two grandchildren, Jimmy James and Sadie Sue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice or breast cancer awareness.
Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home of Wildwood, Florida assisted the family with the arrangements.
