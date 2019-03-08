Brenda Sue (Boysel) Reams, 75, formerly of Circleville, Ohio passed away after battling Parkinson’s disease on March 5, 2019 at her home in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on Jan. 10, 1944 to Robert and Marjorie Boysel (both deceased).
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Reams of Avon Park, Florida; two children, Jason E. Reams of Avon Park, Florida and Bethany (Dwayne) Mills of Inez, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Elijah and Emily Mills. She is also survived by three siblings, Robert (Shawnda) Boysel of Medina, Ohio, Cheryl Boysel of Avon Park, Florida and Roger (Joyce) Boysel of Ramona, California; five nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Betty (Boysel) Shaw of Circleville, Ohio as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Growing up, she traveled and sang Southern Gospel music with her family. She was a graduate of Springfield North High School in 1963, Hocking Technical School as an LPN and Ohio University as an RN. She served and worked at Berger Hospital as an emergence room and operating room nurse for 30 years, where she retired in 2009.
Prior to being a nurse, she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union until moving to Avon Park, Florida nearly six years ago. While residing in Avon Park she was a member of Community Bible Church.
Calling hours are 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 followed by the funeral conducted by Rev. David Lattimer at 11 a.m., both at Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union in Circleville, Ohio. Burial will be at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Oliver-Cheek Funeral out of Ashville, Ohio.
