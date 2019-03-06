Brett G. Bowers, 44, of Sebring, Florida passed away March 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. He was born to Charles Bowers and Wanda Brigham on Aug. 28, 1974 in Paw Paw, Michigan. He was a graduate of Portage High School in Portage, Indiana. Brett moved to Sebring in 1981 from Marcellus, Michigan and was an avid race fan at the 12 Hours of Sebring. He was in security at Sears at Eagle Ridge Mall.
Brett is survived by his parents, Wanda Clark of Avon Park, Florida and Charles Bowers of Three Rivers, Michigan; daughter, Taylor Bowers of Winter Haven, Florida; sisters, Gwen Stuart of Williamsburg, Virginia, Amy Recine of Micanopy, Florida and Shayne Bowers of Michigan.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 with the service at 1 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, Florida. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.