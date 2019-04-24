Byron R. Haven
Byron Rowe Haven, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Oct. 11, 1940 in Lime Springs, Iowa to the late Harry and Sarah (Rowe) Haven.
Byron had been a resident in the area since 1996, coming from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended Union Church. He loved camping, wood crafting, traveling and being with his family. Byron also received his 50-year pin from Local 125 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2016, retiring as a refrigeration fitter.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Haven of Avon Park, Florida; children, Julie Scheel of Iowa, Daniel Haven (Marie) of South Carolina, and Jennifer Freydenfelt (Hardy) of Iowa; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Haven.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
