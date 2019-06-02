Camilla J.W. Raimond
Camilla Jean Wilkinson Raimond, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Jean was born in Brentwood, California on Dec. 3, 1933 to Oliver Ira Wilkinson and Camilla Wilkinson.
Jean was a wonderful mother and a loving wife. She loved to laugh, read, visit museums and learn all about history. She always kept in touch with family and close friends.
She retired from Southwest Airlines after 15 years and moved to North Padre Island, Texas where her and Von enjoyed many fun-filled years with great friends at the Padre Island Yacht Club. In 2003, Jean and Von moved to Sebring, Florida after touring the East Coast of the U.S. in their fifth wheel.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; her loving husband of 54 years, Von H.A. Raimond Jr.; and her three sisters, Dorothy Pierotti, Elizabeth Ann Quinn and Maybelle White.
Jean was survived by her two children, Todd A. Raimond of Blanco, Texas and Camilla L. Hutchins of North Palm Beach, Florida; her two grandchildren, Robert Raimond and Kathryn Raimond; and her great-granddaughter, Olive Raimond; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and dear friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in Texas this fall. Memorial contributions may be made to the DePelchin Children’s Center, 4950 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
