Carl A. Becker
Carl Albert Becker, 95, of LaGrange, Georgia, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully at West Georgia Hospice on June 17, 2019.
Carl was born June 9, 1924 to Paul Gerhart Becker and Flossie Mae Stuber Becker in Defiance, Ohio.
Carl graduated in 1942 from Defiance High School, where he played football his junior and senior year. He loved his football, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes. On May 27, 1967 he married Thelma Maxwell Sanford. Carl owned and operated the third-generation Defiance Fertilizer Company for 30 years.
Carl and his wife moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1973. He was a passionate fisherman and spent countless hours on the lake. He also loved gardening and camping, and spent many summers in their RV travelling around the country. He volunteered at the food pantry in Lake Placid, Florida with Manna Ministries for 15 years.
He took up running later in life and participated in many races between the ages of 60 and 70, his favorite being the Gasparilla in Tampa, Florida. When he was 77, he hiked down the Grand Canyon. He visited all 50 states in his lifetime and moved to Lagrange in 2014. Carl was a member of Gideons, Grange and Kiwanis.
Carl faithfully served his Lord for many years in his church in various positions.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Becker, and his children, Gregory (Susan) Becker of Defiance, Ohio, and Diana Tennison of Nashville, Tennessee; his three stepchildren, Gregory (Judy) Sanford of St. Albans, Missouri, Russel (Carolyn) Sanford of Avon, Indiana, and Sue Sanford Larkin of LaGrange, Georgia.
He is also survived by his sister, Wanda Lawrence of Toledo, Ohio. Carl leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Jason, Natalie, Blake, Jeffery, Brian, Jill, Debby, Emily, Jared, Zach, Issac, Gabe and Leah as well as a host of great-grandchildren. Carl also leaves behind his beloved cat, Red.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Jeffery Becker; brother, Dr. Paul Becker; and four sisters, Ethel Hanna, Anna Mae Fender, Alice Dowe and Edith Hornish.
Carl’s prayer over the years was that his family would come to know Christ as their savior so that everyone would be reunited in heaven someday.
Funeral arrangements are at First United Methodist Church, LaGrange, Georgia, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation is at 2 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International or First United Methodist Church.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, Georgia 30240. 706-884-8636.
