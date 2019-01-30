Carl H. Anthony, 91, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday evening, Jan. 26, 2019 at the Tuscany Villa in Naples. Carl was born on July 1, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Mamie (Haynes) and Carl Anthony. Carl served his country with honors in the U.S. Navy.
After his discharge, Carl went into the air-conditioning business ending up as an executive with Hill-York serving South Florida counties of Palm Beach, Broward, and Dade; and Nassau, The Bahamas. He started working in residential and ended doing large commercial projects. He retired in 1993 at age 65. Carl moved to Lake Placid in 1999 from Fort Lauderdale.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. Carl enjoyed working in his garden, growing orchids, making metal art for his lawn and tinkering around the house. He loved service to the church and to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
Carla was preceded in death by his wife, Melba (Burton) of 59 years. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Betty; daughter, Carla Holliday (Allen); son, James R. Anthony (Tiny); four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; stepdaughter; Gail Whidden (Rick); and stepsons, Harold Green (Martha) and Howard Green (Debbie).
A service to celebrate Carl’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 30, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastors Ray Cameron and Howard Green officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be at 9:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service time). Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
