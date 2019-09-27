Carl R. Hancock
Carl R. Hancock, 89, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida. He was born Aug. 22, 1930 to the late Roscoe and Ruby (Edwards) Hancock.
He was a graduate of Sebring High School and the University of Florida. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Carl owned Hancock Enterprise retiring in 2004 and was a member of Sebring Church of the Nazarene.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived his wife, Mabel Collier Hancock of Sebring; sons, Ronald (Rhonda) Hancock of Orange City, Florida and Raymond Hancock of Sebring; daughters, Susan (Kevin) Johnson of Raleigh, North Carolina and Darla (Marc) Hayward of Ocoee, Florida; and grandchildren, Joe Hancock, Lauren (Kenny) Mason, Christina Hamlin, Austin Hamlin, Karla Johnson and Benjamin Hayward.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring with Pastor Mark Montgomery. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
