Carol Ann Tuttle passed away in the early morning of Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Her husband David, having been by her side the previous few days, described the death as “peaceful.”

Carol, a longtime resident of Big Pine Key will be missed by all who knew her. She requested to be cremated with the ashes spread over three memorable areas in the Keys that were special to her.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Load entries