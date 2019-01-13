Carol “Nanny” Horton, 76, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1942, the daughter of the late Alfred and Sarah (Deighton) Galloway.
She is survived by her husband, Harold (Bunky) Horton of 57 years, and her daughter, Tammy Archer and her husband Stephen of Sebring, Florida. She also leaves behind her sister, Helen May of Conklin, New York, and a brother, Richard Galloway and his wife Terri of Port Jervis, New York. She had nine grandchildren: Tasha Pennell, Ashley Babula, Maranda and Larissa Boehm, Tori, Michael and Katie Horton, Luke and Remington Archer; and four great-grandchildren: Tylor and Tobi Pennell, Avery Babula and Willow Prunka. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah (Debbie) Boehm and son, Michael Horton; her sisters: Lucille Glynn, Jean Reyer, Alice Galloway, and brothers: Charles, James and Alfred Galloway.
She was the owner/operator of the family business, Horton Well Drilling in New York. She was always so caring to all her friends and loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, creating art, fishing, country music and watching her favorite baseball team, the Tampa Bay Rays.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for the family and cremation was handled by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Sebring, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to any of the following: Easter Seals Southeastern PA branch, the Ronald McDonald House or the Give Kids the World.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at phensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.