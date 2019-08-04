Carol J. Ditkowsky
Carol Jean Ditkowsky, 73, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born May 10, 1946 in Riverside, California to the late Richard and Ruth (Johnson) Vonohlsen. One of Carol’s favorite weekly hobbies that she took great pride in was her bowling league. She also had a passion to sing in church choirs. She sang gospel at many local practices.
Carol and her late husband, Sid, were members of Stephen Ministries. Before coming ill, both she and her late husband were active members of St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church of Lake Placid, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Jason Ditkowsky (Regina) of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; daughter, Jessica Smith (Chris) of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Carl Von Ohlsen (Robin) and Craig Von Ohlsen (Bonnie); nephew, Austin; nieces, Erin, Kristin and Lindsay; and grandchildren, Casey, Mason, Kaiden, Keira and Alexa.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Ditkowsky.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. After the service, we would be pleased to have friends and family join us at Chris and Jessica’s residence at 1077 Hyacinth Ave., Sebring.
In lieu of flowers means so many things to so many people but most importantly it means an opportunity to honor the life of a loved one by making donations to help Cornerstone Hospice care for others.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.