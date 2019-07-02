Carol J. H. Weise
Carol Jane Hood Weise, wife of Larry Weise, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Sebring, Florida at their winter residence after a two-year struggle with cancer.
She was born June 23, 1940 in Elkhart County, Indiana, the daughter of Frank and Marjorie (Anglemeyer) Hood. She grew up in Carroll County, and was valedictorian of the class of 1958 at Burlington High School. She received her bachelor and master degrees from Manchester College and Butler University.
She taught 32 years at Forest, Carrollton, Burlington and Rossville schools in Indiana. She was a lifetime pianist, organist and choir director in Church of the Brethren at Bachelor Run and Lafayette, Indiana and Sebring, Florida as well as in leadership positions.
She and Larry were world travelers. They were regular competitors in Senior Olympics, placing in bowling and winning the nationals in singles and doubles in shuffleboard.
She was also a high school forensics judge including final rounds at the state and national level. They were recognized as exhibitors of antique glass and china in the Midwest and Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; sisters, Shirley (Richard) Downhour of Scottsdale, Arizona, Linda (Dr. Edward) Langston of New Palestine, Indiana and Mary (Alan) Zerkle of Coatsville, Indiana; and brother, Dana (Debra) Hood of Monticello, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald, and his wife, Trudy of Kokomo, Indiana.
Services will be at the Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with music and viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the services at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring and Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, Indiana.
