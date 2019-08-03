Carol P. LaCroix
Carol Patricia LaCroix, 82, passed away peacefully last Saturday, July 27, 2019 following several years of declining health.
Carol was born in Wallagrass, Maine and was the eldest of 11 children born to Rita and Raoul Toussaint. Carol spent most of her childhood in the Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach, Maine area hanging out with her sister, Rona, or taking care of their younger brothers until she met her soulmate, Joseph Paul Lacroix, following his enlistment in the Navy.
Carol and Joseph were married on June 29, 1957.
Carol is survived by three children, Michael Lacroix (Deborah) of Lake Placid, Florida, Susan Luke (Earle) on Sebring, Florida and Rachel Nadeau (Ronald) of Rochester, New Hampshire.
She is also survivied by three grandchildren, Matthew Luke (Natalie) of Carlsbad, California, Melissa Luke (engaged to Chris Mitton, May 29, 2020) of Salt Lake City, Utah and Bailey Nadeau of Fort Stuart, Georgia; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Leo Luke of Carlsbad, California.
Carol will always be remembered for her love of golf and unconditional devotion to family. A private mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in the chapel at Saint Catherine’s Catholic Church, Sebring, Florida 33870.
However, friends and family are encouraged to share memories and post messages online at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home website by selecting Carol’s page in the list of “Recent Obituaries.”
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
