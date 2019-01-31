Caroline Gann Keller, 72, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 28, 2019 with her family surrounding her.
Carol was born Oct. 9, 1947 in Pahokee, Florida to parents John and Annie George Gann. Carol grew up in Clewiston, Florida and graduated from Clewiston High School in 1964.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Brad Keller; and her wonderful children, Sophia (Craig) VanGorder, Victoria (Cindy) Hanna, Molly Shaw, Krista (Joe) Brakke and Annie Keller; six beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Nolan, Grace, Calvin, Joel, and Isaac. She is also survived by her two sisters, Sandra (James) Ingram and Rebecca (Bill) Young; and her brother, Dennis (Nell) Gann; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Carol was a devoted pastor’s wife, a mother and friend. She and her husband served congregations in Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Vermont. Her love for others was evident in fostering 12 children, four exchange students and many sons and daughters who called her mom.
Her smile was infectious and her sense of humor were her trademark of a life that was characteristic of being a follower of Jesus.
There will be a visitation time with the family starting at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lake Placid, 119 E. Royal Palm St.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Good Shepard Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road in Sebring, Florida.
