Carolyn “Carrie” Colangelo
Carolyn Sue “Carrie” (Nugent) Colangelo, 49, of Sebring, Florida died on Dec. 11, 2018 at Florida Hospital. Born May 6, 1969, she has lived in Sebring her whole life. She graduated from Sebring High School in 1987 and was a passionate musician in the marching band. She was an avid cook, movie and book lover, and loving mother. She married Joe Colangelo in 1988. She worked for Allstate Insurance for 25 years, and then was the administrative assistant for the City of Sebring Water Department.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Colangelo of Orlando and Olivia Colangelo of Savannah, Georgia; husband, Joe M. Colangelo; mother, Judy Nugent of Sebring; sisters, Bobbie (John) Clark and Lorie (Darrell) Layfield of Sebring; nephews, Matthew Clark, Emory Layfield, and Ty and Zac Colangelo; father-in-law, Joe Colangelo Sr.; brother-in-law, Matt (Dana) Colangelo, and family dog, “Eddie.” She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Nugent, and mother-in-law, Lucille Colangelo.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at Morris Funeral Chapel and the funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Our Lady of Grace Scholarship fund. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
Carrie was always such a sweet person to my entire family. I ALWAYS saw her with the biggest smile on her face. She will surely be missed. God brought her home and I know she is still hugging all those who have gone before her, including Mike. May she rest in peace. Hugs to the family.
