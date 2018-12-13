Carolyn Sue “Carrie” Colangelo, 49, of Sebring, Florida died Dec. 11, 2018.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at Morris Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825 with Fr. Jose Gonzalez, celebrant, and burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park.
The family requests donations to Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
