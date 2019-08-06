Carolyn H. Leamon
Carolyn Hassett Leamon, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born Nov. 12, 1939 in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late George N. Lois (Straw) Wallace. She had been a resident since 2011, coming from Miami. She loved to quilt, knit and enjoyed arranging flowers. Carolyn loved to play golf and loved her animals.
She is survived by her son, Keith Adkins (Rosie) of Miami, Florida; stepsons, Victor Leamon of Mobile, Alabama and Keith Leamon of North Carolina; stepdaughter-in-law, Susan Leamon of Miami, Florida; brother, George Wallace (Debra) of Homestead, Florida; sisters, Barbara Lowd of Miami, Florida and Elizabeth Patterson of Sebring, Florida; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by Rex Leamon and grandchildren, Lori Leamon and Jamie Leamon.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
