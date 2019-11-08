Carolyn J. Coarsey
Carolyn Jones Buffington Coarsey, 79, of Sebring, Florida, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Carolyn was born on Jan. 14, 1940 in Donaldsonville, Georgia. She was the daughter of Collie Vester Jones and Lucille Richie Jones.
Carolyn was the wife of John B. Coarsey Jr. and they were married on April 1, 1970 in Orlando, Florida. They met at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, Florida.
Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring. She was a resident of Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility and started a church service for residents along with her husband with over 25 members. She was a member of Lunch Club Wednesday, a Highlands County ladies networking club, and served as president and vice president of the Sunny Hills Resident Council.
Carolyn is survived by her spouse, John B. Coarsey Jr.; and daughter, Diana Buffington Albritton (Scotto Albritton); son, Andy Buffington (Stephanie Wagner); and seven stepchildren, most residing in the Jacksonville, Florida area; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; Shelva Antley and Wanda Harrell (Roy), sisters of Lake Wales, Florida; nieces, nephews and sister-in-law, Madge Lonsdale. She loved Jesus and her family.
Carolyn went to Lake Wales High School and she loved family time, family pictures, singing gospel, dancing, shopping, reading her Bible and paperback love stories, ceramics, hair and nail salon appointments and watching TV shows like “Walker Texas Ranger” and “Perry Mason.”
She delighted in boiled peanuts, fried chicken and Coke was her red can delight along with a straw poured on ice. Her favorite flower was the magnolia tree bloom and roses.
Carolyn was a homemaker and she was one of Mary Kay Cosmetic Company’s first sales associates in the 1970s while living in Oklahoma. She was district manager of Motherhood Stores in Atlanta, Georgia; owner of Beautiful You Salon in Orlando, Florida; owned the Hitching Post Ceramic and Gift Shop in Lake Wales, Florida and worked at Brenner’s Pottery in Sebring, Florida.
Carolyn’s first husband, Wallace Buffington (deceased), served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars.
Carolyn’s Celebration of Life Ceremony will be “In the Garden” located at Sunny Hills ALF, 3600 Commerce Center Drive in Sebring at 3 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019 with First Baptist Church of Sebring Senior Pastor Derek Lambert officiating the ceremony.
Pastor Mark Hebert will provide music along with Carolyn’s special friend and soloist T.J. Jones under the large Florida oaks surrounded by rural Florida shrubs, palm trees and a magnolia tree that is surrounded by beautiful flowers and butterflies, while Bethany Grace plays the harp in her honor.
Flowers and plants can be sent to Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility, 3600 Commerce Center Drive, Sebring, FL 33870, for her celebration “In the Garden.” In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the “Resident Council” of Sunny Hills ALF (note for Council on check memo).
The Council is assisted living residents who plan and host monthly activities throughout the year for residents. Carolyn served on the board as president and vice president.
