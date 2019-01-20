Catherine J. Reid, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring. She was born Jan. 10, 1945 in Marion, Indiana to Paul Jr. and Mildred E. (Meier) Hadley.
Cathy retired from teaching after 30 years. She enjoyed fishing and her two dogs, Sailor and Brady. She was a great lady who loved life and most of all loved her family.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Reid Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Fowler of Lake Placid; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Terry Hadley (Judy) of Concord, Massachusetts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
